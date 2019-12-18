Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PSON has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised Pearson to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Pearson from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pearson from GBX 785 ($10.33) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pearson from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 566 ($7.45) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 725.10 ($9.54).

LON:PSON opened at GBX 662.80 ($8.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,030 ($13.55). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 665.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 771.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 11.51.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 736 ($9.68) per share, with a total value of £2,097.60 ($2,759.27).

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

