Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised Pearson to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pearson from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 566 ($7.45) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pearson from GBX 785 ($10.33) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Pearson from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 880 ($11.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 725.10 ($9.54).

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 661.60 ($8.70) on Wednesday. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,030 ($13.55). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 665.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 771.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 11.49.

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 736 ($9.68) per share, with a total value of £2,097.60 ($2,759.27).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

