Peel Hunt Boosts Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target to GBX 1,250

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 980.83 ($12.90).

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,135 ($14.93) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 889.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 880.62. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 482.80 ($6.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,206 ($15.86). The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 22.75.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

