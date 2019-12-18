Peel Hunt Boosts JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target to GBX 900

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 870 ($11.44) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.52) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of JD Sports Fashion to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 780 ($10.26) in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 893.60 ($11.75).

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 799.60 ($10.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 318.50 ($4.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 816 ($10.73). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 769.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 680.41.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

