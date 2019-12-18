Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.29) target price on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of GROW opened at GBX 505 ($6.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52. Draper Esprit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 405 ($5.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 625 ($8.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 471.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 483.25.

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 49 ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter.

Draper Esprit Company Profile

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

