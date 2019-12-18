Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG)

Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IOG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 38 ($0.50) target price on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday.

IOG stock opened at GBX 14.28 ($0.19) on Wednesday. Independent Oil & Gas has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 23 ($0.30). The stock has a market capitalization of $78.59 million and a PE ratio of -3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.58.

Independent Oil & Gas Company Profile

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

