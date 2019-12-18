Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS)

McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get McColl's Retail Group alerts:

Shares of MCLS opened at GBX 38.52 ($0.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53. McColl’s Retail Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.12 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 55.77.

About McColl’s Retail Group

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for McColl's Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McColl's Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.