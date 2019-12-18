Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for NCC Group (LON:NCC)

NCC Group (LON:NCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

NCC stock opened at GBX 208 ($2.74) on Wednesday. NCC Group has a one year low of GBX 111.50 ($1.47) and a one year high of GBX 210.98 ($2.78). The stock has a market capitalization of $577.93 million and a PE ratio of 43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 198.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.92.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

