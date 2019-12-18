Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Moss Bros Group (LON:MOSB)

Moss Bros Group (LON:MOSB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON MOSB opened at GBX 23.33 ($0.31) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55. Moss Bros Group has a one year low of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 31.20 ($0.41).

Moss Bros Group Company Profile

Moss Bros Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, retails and hires formal wear for men primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail and Hire segments. It sells men's suits, shirts, jackets, trousers, waist coats, casual wear, and shoes; and accessories, including cufflinks, tie bars, dress accessories, pocket squares, bags and luggage, wallets, belts, socks, braces, bow ties, cummerbunds, hats and caps, scarves, and umbrellas through stores and online.

