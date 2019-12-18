Peel Hunt Reaffirms Sell Rating for Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW)

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ARW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 292 ($3.84).

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

Arrow Global Group stock opened at GBX 244.57 ($3.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.58 million and a PE ratio of 11.07. Arrow Global Group has a 52-week low of GBX 166.20 ($2.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 284.58 ($3.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 610.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 219.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 224.56.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.