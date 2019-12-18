Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for AO World (LON:AO)

AO World (LON:AO)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AO World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 132 ($1.74).

Shares of AO World stock opened at GBX 91.28 ($1.20) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.70 million and a P/E ratio of -36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 74.35. AO World has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.70 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 136.60 ($1.80).

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

