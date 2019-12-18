Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACSO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price objective on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Accesso Technology Group from GBX 1,435 ($18.88) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Accesso Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,350 ($17.76).

Accesso Technology Group stock opened at GBX 520 ($6.84) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 550.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 753.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $145.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00. Accesso Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 498.40 ($6.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,700 ($22.36).

Accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

