Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GB Group (LON:GBG)

GB Group (LON:GBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.81) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 626 ($8.23) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 645.80 ($8.50).

GB Group stock opened at GBX 749.50 ($9.86) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 670.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 588.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.23. GB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 411 ($5.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 763 ($10.04).

GB Group (LON:GBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 9 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that GB Group will post 1164.000018 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David John Wilson sold 280,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.34), for a total value of £1,993,374.70 ($2,622,171.40). Also, insider Chris Clark sold 60,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.47), for a total transaction of £341,368 ($449,050.25).

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

