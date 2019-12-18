Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG)

Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of LON TENG opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.06 million and a P/E ratio of -12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 128.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 113.95. Ten Lifestyle Group has a twelve month low of GBX 30.20 ($0.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 139 ($1.83).

Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX (10.30) (($0.14)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (7.50) (($0.10)) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)). As a group, equities analysts expect that Ten Lifestyle Group will post 50.625 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ten Lifestyle Group news, insider Alan Donald acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £29,750 ($39,134.44).

About Ten Lifestyle Group

Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

