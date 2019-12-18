Peel Hunt Reiterates Reduce Rating for Card Factory (LON:CARD)

Card Factory (LON:CARD)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CARD. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Card Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 167 ($2.20).

Shares of CARD opened at GBX 166.10 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 161.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 168.36. Card Factory has a 52 week low of GBX 145.20 ($1.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 210 ($2.76). The stock has a market cap of $570.39 million and a P/E ratio of 11.86.

About Card Factory

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

