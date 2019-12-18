Persimmon (LON:PSN) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,720 ($35.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,490 ($32.75) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,420 ($31.83) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Persimmon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,555.67 ($33.62).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,629.68 ($34.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,486 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,139.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,950 ($38.81).

In other news, insider David Jenkinson sold 193,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,380 ($31.31), for a total value of £4,598,398 ($6,048,931.86).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.