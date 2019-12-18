Petrofac (LON:PFC) Price Target Cut to GBX 383 by Analysts at Oddo Securities

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Oddo Securities from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 383 ($5.04) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PFC. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Petrofac from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Petrofac from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 508 ($6.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 542.73 ($7.14).

Shares of Petrofac stock opened at GBX 371.20 ($4.88) on Wednesday. Petrofac has a one year low of GBX 373.87 ($4.92) and a one year high of GBX 562 ($7.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 394.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 407.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85.

In other Petrofac news, insider Alastair Cochran sold 7,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.04), for a total value of £30,475.31 ($40,088.54). Also, insider Andrea Abt purchased 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 393 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £4,995.03 ($6,570.68).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

