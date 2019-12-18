Petrofac (LON:PFC) Price Target Cut to GBX 570

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 570 ($7.50) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.00% from the company’s previous close.

PFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Petrofac from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 508 ($6.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petrofac to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Petrofac from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Petrofac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 542.73 ($7.14).

Get Petrofac alerts:

Shares of LON PFC opened at GBX 375 ($4.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 394.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 407.96. Petrofac has a 52 week low of GBX 373.87 ($4.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 562 ($7.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In related news, insider Alastair Cochran sold 7,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.04), for a total value of £30,475.31 ($40,088.54). Also, insider Andrea Abt bought 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 393 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £4,995.03 ($6,570.68).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.