Petrofac (LON:PFC) Price Target Cut to GBX 595 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 595 ($7.83) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Petrofac to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petrofac to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Oddo Securities reduced their target price on Petrofac from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 383 ($5.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 542.73 ($7.14).

LON:PFC opened at GBX 371.20 ($4.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85. Petrofac has a twelve month low of GBX 373.87 ($4.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 562 ($7.39). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 394.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 407.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90.

In related news, insider Alastair Cochran sold 7,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.04), for a total value of £30,475.31 ($40,088.54). Also, insider Andrea Abt purchased 1,271 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 393 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £4,995.03 ($6,570.68).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

