Petrofac (LON:PFC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 420 at Berenberg Bank

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PFC. Barclays lowered their target price on Petrofac from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Petrofac to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petrofac to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Petrofac to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on Petrofac from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 595 ($7.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 542.73 ($7.14).

Shares of LON:PFC opened at GBX 371.20 ($4.88) on Wednesday. Petrofac has a twelve month low of GBX 373.87 ($4.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 562 ($7.39). The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 394.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 407.96.

In other news, insider Andrea Abt purchased 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 393 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £4,995.03 ($6,570.68). Also, insider Alastair Cochran sold 7,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.04), for a total value of £30,475.31 ($40,088.54).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

