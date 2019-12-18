Pfenex Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,125 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,220% compared to the average daily volume of 64 call options.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Lucy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $31,140.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pfenex by 217.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 308.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Pfenex during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pfenex during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfenex during the second quarter valued at about $91,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFNX. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Pfenex from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfenex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

PFNX opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. Pfenex has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $13.65.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

