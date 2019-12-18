PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells $177,868.50 in Stock

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,850 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $177,868.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,340,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,114,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Rodney Hershberger sold 11,938 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $172,384.72.

On Monday, October 21st, Rodney Hershberger sold 11,530 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $207,078.80.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Rodney Hershberger sold 11,580 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $201,839.40.

PGTI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 275,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87. PGT Innovations Inc has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $197.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.78 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 9.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

