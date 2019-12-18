Phore (PHR) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Phore has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $390.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Nanex, Cryptopia and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010310 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000092 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000244 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000176 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,566,100 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, IDAX, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

