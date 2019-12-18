Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Insider Kang Jyh Lee Sells 6,000 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,578.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PLAB traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 913,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,949. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Photronics by 1,649.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 373,780 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 71.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 785,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 327,571 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Photronics in the third quarter worth $3,027,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the second quarter worth $2,076,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Photronics by 81.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 535,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 240,274 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLAB. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

