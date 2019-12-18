Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Major Shareholder Sells $8,742,322.08 in Stock

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $8,742,322.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.65. 400,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,483. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

PHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on Phreesia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $606,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $11,955,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,435,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

