Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) VP Sells $234,215.13 in Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $234,215.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,164.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.87. 1,798,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,397. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $114.79 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $53,000. Foresters Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% during the second quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $76,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

