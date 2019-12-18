PLATINCOIN (PLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.31 Million

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $5.86 or 0.00080213 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Exrates. PLATINCOIN has a total market capitalization of $29.31 million and approximately $1.10 billion worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000153 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 193.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLATINCOIN is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,061,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official website is www.platincoin.site. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

