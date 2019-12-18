PonziCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $159.00 (PONZI)

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. During the last week, PonziCoin has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. PonziCoin has a market capitalization of $9,661.00 and approximately $159.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PonziCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00191832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.18 or 0.01202881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00026504 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00120711 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PonziCoin Coin Profile

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

Buying and Selling PonziCoin

PonziCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PonziCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PonziCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

