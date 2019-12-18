POPCHAIN Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, POPCHAIN has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. One POPCHAIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, LBank, GDAC and Bilaxy. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $3.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015115 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

POPCHAIN Token Profile

PCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org.

POPCHAIN Token Trading

POPCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bit-Z, GDAC, CoinBene and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

