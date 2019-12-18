PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0057 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $1,662.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,147.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.02 or 0.01831186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.02 or 0.02627844 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00570041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00661517 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00021685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00052379 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013945 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,002,341 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

