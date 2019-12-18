Prime People Plc (LON:PRP) Raises Dividend to GBX 16 Per Share

Prime People Plc (LON:PRP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Prime People’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Prime People stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 107.50 ($1.41). The stock had a trading volume of 8,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 89.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 million and a P/E ratio of 8.96. Prime People has a twelve month low of GBX 70.50 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 109.44 ($1.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Get Prime People alerts:

About Prime People

Prime People Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides permanent and contract recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and Internationally. It offers professional recruitment consultancy for the real estate and built environment sectors under the Macdonald & Company brand; professional recruitment consultancy for the energy, renewables, and environmental sectors under the Prime Energy brand; professional recruitment consultancy for the insights, data analytics, and market research sectors under the Prime Insight brand; and recruitment consultancy for the construction and engineering, infrastructure, design and development, real estate, and professional services under Command Recruitment brand.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Prime People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime People and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.