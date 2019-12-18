Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Sells $461,200.00 in Stock

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $461,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Primoris Services Corp has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 22.0% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,250,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,026,000 after buying an additional 587,063 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 33.0% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,083,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,609,000 after acquiring an additional 516,512 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 338.7% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 409,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 315,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,052,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,317,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,834,000 after acquiring an additional 214,866 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRIM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

