Project Pai (PAI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.07 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $13.07 million and $952,267.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Huobi, HBUS and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00037618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.82 or 0.06342849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00026050 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002475 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,640,556,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,450,107,362 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, HBUS, OOOBTC, Huobi, LBank and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

