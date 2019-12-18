Propy (PRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.38 Million

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Propy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000961 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Liqui. Over the last seven days, Propy has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Propy has a market cap of $3.38 million and $93,765.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Propy Token Profile

Propy launched on July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,073,586 tokens. The official website for Propy is propy.com. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc.

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, HitBTC, Bittrex, Liqui and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

