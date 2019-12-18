Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for WPX Energy Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a research note issued on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WPX. Siebert Williams Shank increased their target price on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim set a $18.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

WPX Energy stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.21.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

