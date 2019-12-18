Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Issued By SunTrust Banks

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for WPX Energy in a research report issued on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. WPX Energy’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WPX. ValuEngine raised shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cowen set a $14.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Shares of WPX opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 141.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. WPX Energy has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $15.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 668,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

