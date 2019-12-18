Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Noble Energy, Inc. Decreased by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Noble Energy in a research note issued on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NBL. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Noble Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

Shares of NBL opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. Noble Energy has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $28.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Noble Energy news, Director Scott D. Urban acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $305,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,644.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Stover acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Noble Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,961 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Noble Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 23,257 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Noble Energy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,428 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Noble Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,245 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Noble Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

