Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parsons in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Parsons had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSN. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on Parsons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Parsons in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Parsons to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. Parsons has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $42.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the second quarter valued at about $2,880,189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the second quarter valued at about $73,883,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the second quarter valued at about $66,532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the second quarter valued at about $64,178,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the second quarter valued at about $52,272,000.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

