Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for T-Mobile Us Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) – SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of T-Mobile Us in a report released on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for T-Mobile Us’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

Shares of TMUS opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. T-Mobile Us has a 1 year low of $59.96 and a 1 year high of $85.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.4% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 4.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 5.7% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 165.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

