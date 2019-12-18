Qtum Market Capitalization Achieves $149.56 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. Qtum has a market cap of $149.56 million and $320.58 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00023313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, LiteBit.eu, Iquant and Poloniex. During the last week, Qtum has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000678 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,994,512 coins and its circulating supply is 96,244,492 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitForex, BCEX, Ovis, CoinExchange, Coinone, Bitbns, Upbit, Kucoin, Coinrail, Bittrex, Gate.io, Bit-Z, HBUS, DigiFinex, CoinEgg, Livecoin, DragonEX, Allcoin, Liqui, Exrates, ZB.COM, Crex24, GOPAX, Bibox, OKEx, LBank, Iquant, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, ABCC, Coinnest, Coindeal, Binance, OTCBTC, Bitfinex, EXX, CoinEx, Liquid, Cobinhood, Poloniex, Coinsuper, BigONE, Huobi and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

