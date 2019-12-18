QuinStreet Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,507 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,255% compared to the average volume of 64 put options.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. QuinStreet has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $20.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $795.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $126.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.65 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 21,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $330,189.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,164,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,524.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,700 shares of company stock worth $2,336,474 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,740,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,829,000 after acquiring an additional 290,290 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,672,000 after acquiring an additional 162,065 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,642,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after acquiring an additional 961,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,754,000 after acquiring an additional 35,539 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,257,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after acquiring an additional 693,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on QNST shares. ValuEngine raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.