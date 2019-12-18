QunQun (QUN) 1-Day Volume Hits $540,067.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, QunQun has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $51.55 and $24.43. QunQun has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $540,067.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00037618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.82 or 0.06342849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00026050 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002475 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 654,991,348 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io.

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $50.98, $24.68, $33.94, $5.60, $18.94, $20.33, $7.50, $32.15, $51.55, $10.39 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.