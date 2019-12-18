RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) Major Shareholder Martin Burstein Sells 22,436 Shares

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) major shareholder Martin Burstein sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $16,827.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Martin Burstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RA Medical Systems alerts:

On Thursday, December 12th, Martin Burstein sold 6,100 shares of RA Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $5,307.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Martin Burstein sold 28,988 shares of RA Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $30,727.28.

On Friday, December 6th, Martin Burstein sold 1,208 shares of RA Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $1,534.16.

Shares of NYSE:RMED traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. 118,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,037. The company has a market cap of $10.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.69. RA Medical Systems Inc has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $10.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.80). RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 112.93% and a negative net margin of 797.11%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RA Medical Systems by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RA Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RA Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for RA Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.