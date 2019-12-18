Radium Trading Up 12.2% Over Last Week (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. Radium has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $1,600.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radium coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00006526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Radium has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00023048 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000661 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Profile

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,905,798 coins and its circulating supply is 3,892,937 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Trade By Trade and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.