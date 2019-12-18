Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $224,592.00 and approximately $4,264.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00185826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.01185749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025815 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120842 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.