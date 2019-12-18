Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Price Target Increased to GBX 7,000 by Analysts at Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 6,700 ($88.13) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s previous close.

RB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($98.66) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,800 ($76.30) to GBX 5,550 ($73.01) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,420 ($97.61) to GBX 7,150 ($94.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,750 ($88.79) to GBX 6,350 ($83.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,695.29 ($88.07).

Shares of RB opened at GBX 6,038 ($79.43) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,951.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,208.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion and a PE ratio of 30.31.

In other news, insider Warren Tucker purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,810 ($76.43) per share, with a total value of £33,698 ($44,327.81).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

