Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sitime (SITM)

Sitime (NASDAQ: SITM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/16/2019 – Sitime is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Sitime is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Sitime is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Sitime is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Sitime is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. Sitime Corp has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $22.98.

In related news, insider Arthur D. Chadwick purchased 50,000 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $850,500.00. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist purchased 7,692 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $130,840.92.

