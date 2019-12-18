Research Analysts Set Expectations for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. B. Riley also issued estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s FY2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.07 billion.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

TSE:NGT opened at C$53.29 on Wednesday. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a twelve month low of C$40.01 and a twelve month high of C$54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

