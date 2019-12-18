Richard L. Dalzell Sells 500 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $50,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $50,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $58,520.00.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.43. 2,226,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,017,963. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -123.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $73.15 and a 52 week high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Twilio by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Twilio by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Twilio by 153.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWLO. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

