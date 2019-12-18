Richard M. Cocchiaro Sells 3,500 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Director Richard M. Cocchiaro sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $143,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,966,481.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.19. 170,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,480. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $42.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 106,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,349 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

